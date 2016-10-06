Test - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

 

Touchdown Live Media Picks - Week 6
 

Brady Renard
KPLC-TV

Mike Gaither
KPLC-TV

 Tyler Nunez
American Press		 Rodrick Anderson
Southwest Daily News		 Steven Iles
Beauregard Daily News		 Daniel Green
Leesville Daily Leader		 Kevin Bruchhaus
Jennings Daily News
GAMES
Crowley 
@
DeRidder		 Crowley
Gents		 Crowley
Gents		 Crowley
Gents		 N/A Crowley
Gents		 Crowley
Gents		 Crowley
Gents
Elton
@
LCCP		 LCCP
Trailblazers		 Elton
Indians		 LCCP
Trailblazers		 N/A LCCP
Trailblazers		 LCCP
Trailblazers		 Elton
Indians
Mamou
@
Lake Arthur		 Lake Arthur
Tigers		 Lake Arthur
Tigers		 Lake Arthur
Tigers		 N/A Lake Arthur
Tigers		 Lake Arthur
Tigers		 Lake Arthur
Tigers
Menard
@
Rosepine		 Menard
Eagles		 Menard
Eagles		 Menard
Eagles		 N/A Menard
Eagles		 Menard
Eagles		 Menard
Eagles
Merryville
@
South Cam		 Merryville
Panthers		 Merryville
Panthers		 South Cameron
Tarpons		 N/A Merryville
Panthers		 Merryville
Panthers		 Merryville
Panthers
St. Louis 
@
South Beau		 South Beau
Knights		 South Beau
Knights		 South Beau
Knights		 N/A South Beau
Knights		 South Beau
Knights		 St. Louis
Saints
Iota
@
Jennings		 Jennings
Bulldogs		 Jennings
Bulldogs		 Jennings
Bulldogs		 N/A Jennings
Bulldogs		 Jennings
Bulldogs		 Jennings
Bulldogs
Lafayette 
@
Barbe		 Barbe
Buccaneers		 Barbe
Buccaneers		 Barbe
Buccaneers		 N/A Barbe
Buccaneers		 Barbe
Buccaneers		 Barbe
Buccaneers
New Iberia
@
Sam Houston		 Sam Houston
Broncos		 Sam Houston   Broncos Sam Houston
Broncos		 N/A New Iberia
Yellow Jackets		 New Iberia
Yellow Jackets		 New Iberia
Yellow Jackets
Brother Martin
@
Sulphur		 Sulphur
Golden Tors		 Sulphur
Golden Tors		 Sulphur
Golden Tors		 N/A Sulphur
Golden Tors		 Bro. Martin
Crusaders		 Sulphur
Golden Tors
Rayne
@
LaGrange		 Rayne
Wolves		 Rayne
Wolves		 Rayne
Wolves		 N/A Rayne
Wolves		 Rayne
Wolves		 Rayne
Wolves
W-M
@
Leesville		 Leesville
Wampus Cats		 Leesville
Wampus Cats		 Leesville
Wampus Cats		 N/A Leesville
Wampus Cats		 Leesville
Wampus Cats		 Leesville
Wampus Cats
Iowa
@
Westlake		 Iowa
Yellow Jackets		 Iowa
Yellow Jackets		 Iowa
Yellow Jackets		 N/A Iowa
Yellow Jackets		 Iowa
Yellow Jackets		 Iowa
Yellow Jackets
DeQuincy
@
Welsh 		 Welsh
Greyhounds		 Welsh
Greyhounds		 Welsh
Greyhounds		 N/A Welsh
Greyhounds		 Welsh
Greyhounds		 Welsh
Greyhounds
Vinton
@
Kinder 
 Kinder
Yellow Jackets

Kinder 
Yellow Jackets

 Kinder
Yellow Jackets		 N/A Kinder
Yellow Jackets		 Kinder
Yellow Jackets		 Kinder
Yellow Jackets
Pickering
@
Oakdale 
 Pickering
Red Devils		 Pickering
Red Devils		 Pickering
Red Devils		 N/A Pickering
Red Devils		 Pickering
Red Devils		 Pickering
Red Devils
East Beau
@
Grand Lake

East Beau Trojans

 Grand Lake
Hornets		 East Beau
Trojans		 N/A East Beau
Trojans		 East Beau
Trojans		 East Beau
Trojans
Oberlin 
@
HCA		 Oberlin
Tigers		 Oberlin
Tigers		 Oberlin
Tigers		 N/A Oberlin
Tigers		 Oberlin
Tigers		 Oberlin
Tigers

Test

Test

