Test
A police presence near Memorial Hospital Friday morning was in response to a suicide attempt, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department confirmed.More >>
The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Overnight, will be mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy late tonight. No rain is expected and we will have drier air fill in for the next few days. Temperatures will be very warm and may not get out of the 80s in a few areas. Winds will blow out of the south about 5-10 mph. Over our holiday weekend we will have partly cloudy skies turning to mostly sunny by Sunday. There is a very small chance for any showers. Rain chances are up to 20%, but that is being very generous.More >>
"It's costing me money so now it's going to start costing somebody else money. I've had enough of this. I can't take it anymore." That theme echoed across Foxwood Drive in Lake Charles. "They tell us we don't have a problem, and our problem is major." To Carlyss.. "They're being told all the time, "We're getting to it, there's nothing we can do... or we're getting to it, there's nothing we can do," says Adrianne Breaux of Carlyss. "It's one...More >>
What could have been a sad accident turned into a sweet story when a Lake Charles woman stopped after a bird hit her car this week. Nikki Mott was on her way to work around 3 a.m. when a tiny owl hit her truck. She stopped to see if the bird was all right and discovered the little owl was still alive. "He was so sweet," she said. When dealing with a wild animal, you never know what temperament it may have, but Mott's family was lucky. "Never bit at all,&...More >>
Brady Renard
KPLC-TV
Mike Gaither
KPLC-TV
American Press
Southwest Daily News
Beauregard Daily News
Leesville Daily Leader
Jennings Daily News
