NATIONAL 4-H WEEK: Dedicated 4-H member encourages others to join

Nearly six million kids across the country are a part of the 4-H organization, which works to empower its members to make sure they develop critical life skills. And here in Louisiana, almost 200,000 members of the group are celebrating National 4-H Week.

Cameron High School junior Maeleigh Conner said 4-H is more than just about pigs, sheep, and cows. She and her family have been showing cattle for as long as they can remember. And although Conner said showing animals is a big part of her life, she wants others to learn about everything else 4-H has to offer.

Last year, Conner joined the Louisiana Food and Fitness Board through the annual 4-H University, a competition that allows 4-Hers to compete for the best of the best.

She said there are so many things for people to get involved in - from fashion, to photography to even dog science - and added that the club is a place for everyone.

