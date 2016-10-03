Poll: Tuesday is National Taco Day

It's Taco Tuesday and National Taco Day!

Calling all taco lovers, how you do like to dress your tacos?

It's Taco Tuesday and National Taco Day! How do you dress your taco? #NationalTacoDay https://t.co/V5LAX3uEyh — KPLC (@KPLC7News) October 4, 2016

Take our poll on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.