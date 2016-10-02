Grand Chenier celebrates St. Eugene Alligator Festival

For Father Clyde Thomas of St. Eugene, it's his first Alligator Festival.

"It's a wonderful crowd we have people from Lake Charles, from Eunice, from all over SWLA and it looks to me that everyone is having a good time and the people have just started dancing."

Kicking off early in the morning, festivities included live music, a bounce house for the kids, a silent and a live auction to benefit St. Eugene Catholic Church.

"The catholic church in our community cannot be separated so the success of the community is based off of the churches in our are so we are very proud." said Parish Administrator, Ryan Borriaque.

But of course, this festival was all about the food.

Fried alligator was the day's specialty.

With eighteen boxes of ball crabs and an entire alligator gone, organizers say the day was a major success.

"It's a joy to be able to participate in an even that started many years ago to keep that going from year to year is very special," said Borriaque.

