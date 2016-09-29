Poll: National Coffee Day

Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day!

Coffee lovers everywhere, we want to know how do you take your coffee?

Take our poll on Facebook.

You can also vote on Twitter.

It's National Coffee Day! How do you take your coffee? #NationalCoffeeDay — KPLC (@KPLC7News) September 29, 2016

Mobile users, click HERE.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved