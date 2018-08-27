HOMETOWN HERO: ‘Ranch sorting’ event will benefit St. Nicholas Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Each fall, a group of rodeo enthusiasts get-together at Burton Coliseum to test their skills.
In this week's Hometown Hero, learn how these cowboys and cowgirls support local children with something called "ranch sorting."
Over the past year, the State Police's Grant-A-Wish program has fulfilled the dreams of many children across the state who have life-threatening illnesses.
Some of the funding for these dreams was provided by the Southwest Louisiana Ranch Sorting Event, held each year at the Burton Complex.
"It's a split pen and you have 10 cattle on one side and you have a two-man team that goes in. You have a number. If it's number 3, you start 3, 4, 5. They'll sort the cattle by number. It's a timed event," said David Marcantel.
The fundraiser will raise funds for the St. Nicholas Center in Lake Charles. Julia O'Carroll said the center provides services to children with autism, developmental delays, and neurological disorders.
"We provide different activities and resources that allow us to provide that therapy in a fun way, that's going to make a difference to the child," said #2 Julia O'Carroll of the /St. Nicholas Center.
Trooper Andrew Leonards said a recent Grant-A-Wish event took place in Kinder.
We just finished one where we designed and built a basketball court from the ground up. McNeese State University became involved. Their whole team came to the event. Gave them game balls and jerseys and had a large party for the family of the wish child, said Leonards.
This year's Ranch Sorting event will again include a barbecue cookoff, live music and vendor displays.
The Southwest Louisiana Ranch Sorting Event will be held Oct. 8-9 at the Burton Ag Arena.
