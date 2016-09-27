Golden Nugget expands player rewards program

Are you a 24 Karat Select Club Member at Golden Nugget? Well, good news is headed your way beginning Oct. 1.

As a member of Golden Nugget's 24 Karat Select Club, you will be able to redeem comps at all 500 Landry’s, Inc. restaurants nationwide.

The restaurants include Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Claim Jumper Restaurants and Rainforest Cafe, Chart House, Aquarium Restaurants, Mastro’s Restaurants, Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and all Landry’s restaurants.

No other casino in the world has this kind of reach with such a broad range of offerings, said Tilman Fertitta, Chairman and CEO. This is truly a one-of-a-kind program. Where else can you play slots in Las Vegas and redeem comps at a restaurant in your hometown? This new benefit is just another way we recognize and reward our loyal players.

Previously, members were only able to use Comp Dollars at the casino property.

Golden Nugget has five casinos in Las Vegas, Laughlin, Atlantic City, Biloxi and Lake Charles.

For more information about the 24 Karat Select Club member program, visit www.goldennugget.com.

