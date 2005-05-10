Facts about Aging and Hearing Loss - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Facts about Aging and Hearing Loss

Thirty percent of adults age 65 and older have a hearing loss
Fifty percent of adults age 75 and older have hearing loss
Presbycusis is the type of hearing loss most often associated with the aging process

It usually:
Occurs in both ears
Is worse for the higher pitches
Involves difficulty understanding speech, especially in noise
Is not reversible medically or surgically
Gets worse over time

Hearing Loss can also occur from many other causes unrelated to aging, such as:
Excessive exposure to loud noises
Genetic factors
Accidents
Illness
Medications
Impacted ear wax
Ear infections

