Facts about Aging and Hearing Loss

Thirty percent of adults age 65 and older have a hearing loss

Fifty percent of adults age 75 and older have hearing loss

Presbycusis is the type of hearing loss most often associated with the aging process

It usually:

Occurs in both ears

Is worse for the higher pitches

Involves difficulty understanding speech, especially in noise

Is not reversible medically or surgically

Gets worse over time

Hearing Loss can also occur from many other causes unrelated to aging, such as:

Excessive exposure to loud noises

Genetic factors

Accidents

Illness

Medications

Impacted ear wax

Ear infections