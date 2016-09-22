Here's the LaGrange High School Homecoming Parade route

The likelihood of any precipitation that falls freezing on contact will increase through the day with temperatures below 32 in spots by afternoon, heading down into lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.More >>
The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will roll through the streets of Lake Charles at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the Civic Center, travel east on Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard, where it will turn north and travel to Mill Street, where it will turn south on Lakeshore Drive and return to the Civic Center. KPLC and FOX129 will livestream the parade. Click HERE to watch. The parade is part of Lake Charles' Martin Luther King. Jr. Festival, which began Friday. The Family Fun ...More >>
The Martin Luther King memorial breakfast will be held on Friday, Jan. 12, at Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles.More >>
Frost flowers “bloom” when the air temperature is below freezing, but the ground stays above freezing and is moist.More >>
