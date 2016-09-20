SLIDESHOW: SWLA Halloween costumes

Halloween and Harvest events around Southwest Louisiana.

LAKE CHARLES

Trick-or-Treating: The City of Lake Charles recommends that trick-or-treat activities end at 8 p.m., Oct. 31. Parents are encouraged to have their children home by 8:30 p.m. unless they are attending a supervised function.

Harvest Festival: 5-8: 30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive. Costumes aren't required but there will be a costume contest with prizes awarded for best homemade and best store bought costumes. Admission is free. For information, call 337-491-1280.

Prien Lake Mail. Trick-or-treat at the mall from 5:30- 7: p.m. Oct. 31.

Sale Street Baptist Church:Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 31, 1611 W. Sale Road, Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Community Band: SkeleTUNES on the Lake - free concert at the Lake Charles Civic Center 2nd Floor Mezzanine Monday, Oct. 31st, 7-8 p.m.

Victory Baptist Church: Fall festival set for Monday, Oct. 31st, from 6:30-8p.m.,rain or shine. Church located on 7515 Gulf Hwy. This is a free event. Trunk or treating, face painting, free concessions, lots of candy, bounce houses, and more! For more information, call 337-480-0801 or visit us on the web at www.victorybaptistlc.org

SULPHUR

Trick-or-Treating:The City of Sulphur will observe Halloween on 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

First Christian Church's Annual Harvest Festival:5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Call 527-8439 for more information.

WESTLAKE

Westlake Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2-31, Sampson Street, across from Westwood Elementary School.There will be a photographer with props. Fun for the entire family. Proceeds will benefit Brennan's Blessings, which is affiliated with Colors for a Cause.

VINTON

Trick-or-Treating: The 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat event will be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, Main Street between Fred's and Hebert's.

The 2nd annual Mayhem on Main Street: This year there will be a $3 donation for admission. All proceeds will go towards Mike Bertrand for Christmas presents for the Children's Hospital. Tickets will be on sale at 5 p.m. at front of OCD, doors will open soon after. Come out and let us scare your socks off!

MOSS BLUFF

Pumpkin Patch: Moss Bluff United Methodist Church 735 Sam Houston Jones Parkway (look for the green fence) opens Oct.15 and runs through Halloween. Large variety of shapes and sizes, all proceeds benefit local charities. Free admission and lots of photo opportunities! Special family day Oct. 23 2:30-5pm.

Jamestown Subdivision: off of Executive Drive will be having our Annual Halloween from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Barricades will be placed at the entrance for one-way foot traffic. Organizers ask that trick-or-treaters walk the route and that vehicles be limited to residents only.

IOWA

Iowa Library: 107 East First Street., 337-721-7101, 337-582-3597 Halloween Hullabaloo: 3:15 p.m., Monday. Don your best costume and join us for a movie, snacks, and crafts.

JENNINGS

LEESVILLE

Tree Farm Massacre: 458 Tree Farm Road, Leesville. Haunted trail is about 3/4-mile long; paintball trail is a mile long. This year's theme is Zombie Paintball Terrorist, "America Strikes Back." For information, visit treefarmmassacre.com.

DRY CREEK

CM Farms: 12-acre corn maze and over 30 activities. Open Friday and Saturday. For more information visit cmfarmsllc.com

ORANGE, TEXAS

Shangri La Gardens: The largest Scarecrow Festival in Texas features dozens of hand-crafted scarecrows displayed throughout the gardens. Created by community organizations, businesses, schools, churches and families, scarecrow designs range from funny to clever to wacky and weird! For sure, no two scarecrows are ever the same! The Scarecrow Festival is a great way to celebrate the changing season and see what the community creates with repurposed and recyclable materials with a heap of imagination. This year, the festival kicks off on October 11 and ends on November 5. For more information, visit www.shangrilagardens.org .

North Orange Baptist Church: A FREE Trunk-or-Treat event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. There will be candy, decorated trunks, bounce houses, games and free food. Bring all your family and friends. Church is located at 4775 16th Street in Orange, TX. In case of rain, all activities will be moved indoors. For more information, call 409-883-5678.

