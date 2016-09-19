Three-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-10 near Iowa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Three-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-10 near Iowa

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles woman was arrested on Monday after causing the three-vehicle crash that closed part of I-10 eastbound near Iowa.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash at about 1 p.m. on Interstate 10 eastbound about 2 miles west of Iowa,

An investigation revealed Brittany Monique Victorian, 21, of Lake Charles was driving east on I-10 at a high rate of speed when her vehicle struck a truck driven by Michael Hannon of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson,

"The force of the impact caused the GMC (truck) to become lodged on top of the concrete divider wall," he said.

Victorian's vehicle then hit an 18-wheeler driven by Christopher Matthews of Clinton, La. The impact caused the truck to lose control and block the highway.

Hannon was injured and transported to a Lake Charles hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries. Victorian and Matthews were not injured.

All lanes were reopened about 3:30 p.m.

Victorian was arrested on the following charges: Reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent injuring, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, speeding, improper lane usage, and driving under suspension. She was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. 

The crash remains under investigation, Anderson said.

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

