Three-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-10 near Iowa

A Lake Charles woman was arrested on Monday after causing the three-vehicle crash that closed part of I-10 eastbound near Iowa.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash at about 1 p.m. on Interstate 10 eastbound about 2 miles west of Iowa,

An investigation revealed Brittany Monique Victorian, 21, of Lake Charles was driving east on I-10 at a high rate of speed when her vehicle struck a truck driven by Michael Hannon of Iowa, said Sgt. James Anderson,

"The force of the impact caused the GMC (truck) to become lodged on top of the concrete divider wall," he said.

Victorian's vehicle then hit an 18-wheeler driven by Christopher Matthews of Clinton, La. The impact caused the truck to lose control and block the highway.

Hannon was injured and transported to a Lake Charles hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries. Victorian and Matthews were not injured.

All lanes were reopened about 3:30 p.m.

Victorian was arrested on the following charges: Reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent injuring, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, speeding, improper lane usage, and driving under suspension. She was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

The crash remains under investigation, Anderson said.

