Firefighters respond to structure fire on Amoco Road

Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Monday morning on Amoco Road located off La. 14 in Lake Charles.

The Ward 2 and Lebleu Settlement Fire Department responded to the call.

Ward 2 Chief David Guidry said the homeowner had already left for work when the fire started and thankfully no one was inside.

Cause of fire is unknown at this time.

