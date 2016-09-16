SWLA Veteran heads to Florida on free vacation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Veteran heads to Florida on free vacation

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROSEPINE, LA -

Saturday morning, a group of veterans from throughout the southern United States will head to Florida for a week-long free vacation. One of those very lucky travelers is Sergeant Gary Powell of Rosepine, who had his bags packed longed before he got the invitation.

Gary Powell served 30 years in the military, joining at the age of 19, and getting injured twice on the job but not reporting it so he could continue to fight for his country.

"A sniper shot at me," said Powell, "One of the bullets went right passed my head."

During his last deployment, there was a moment when he couldn't remember what that fight was all about.

"I said to myself, when I get back home, I want to see what I was fighting for," said Powell.

With the help of Wounded War Heroes, Powell has been able to do exactly that. From rounding up rabbits, to bear hunting expeditions, to noodling for catfish, Powell has joined with other veterans to see the world they fought for.

His adventures continued a few years ago when condo owners in Perdido Key, Florida, decided to open their homes to veterans.

"Somebody had dropped out that first time," said Powell about his first time at Eden Condominiums.

Another veteran couldn't go on the trip, so Powell found himself on the beach. He went again the next year, when the lucky veteran won the free trip at a fishing rodeo.

From spa days to sailing trips and jet ski rides, the trip has it all.

"Every evening there's a restaurant or business that would feed us," said Powell.

The vacation in Perdido Key is a "thank you" to all the veterans who've served.

Powell had no plans to go again this year, but his military training has taught him well.

"You got to have a bag packed, ready to go, with all your essentials inside it," said Powell.

It came in handy when he got a call Thursday afternoon. Another room opened up on the beach, and guess who gets to go. Powell, his wife and their great granddaughter will have their toes back in the sand next week. 

"When you get around other veterans, you exhale, you relax."

This is the third year for the free veterans vacation. It all started when one condo owner wanted to give a soldier a free trip, and now it's grown to include dozens of veterans families each year.


 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-01-03 18:05:44 GMT
    (Source: City of Sulphur)(Source: City of Sulphur)

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-03 17:19:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-01-03 17:16:45 GMT
    Beautiful weather on ThursdayBeautiful weather on Thursday

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly