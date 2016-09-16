Man charged with negligent homicide for infant's death

A 29-year-old Lake Charles man was arrested for negligent homicide after he injured an infant in his care, according to authorities.

On Friday, Sept. 9, at approximately 9:23 p.m, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded in reference to an infant not breathing, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.The infant was transported to a local hospital where she later died. At that time, the infant did not have any visible injuries and was transported to the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office pending an autopsy.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office told Lake Charles police that the infant had died from internal injuries, Kraus said. The investigation revealed that Nathaniel Dale Anderson was left to care for the infant and a toddler on Sept. 9, while the mother of the child was at work. When the mother returned home later in the evening, the child was found unresponsive. During the investigation, detectives learned that the infant received the injuries at the hands of Anderson early afternoon on Friday, Sept. 9.

Anderson was arrested and charged with negligent homicide and intimidation of a witness, Kraus said. Judge Bradberry signed the warrant for Anderson's arrest. No bond has been set.

