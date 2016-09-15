Authorities: Jennings man posts social media threat to blow up local government building

A Jennings man was arrested Thursday after posting a threat on social media about blowing up a government building.

Rusty Paul Leblanc, 39, is charged with communicating false information of planned arson (a bomb threat) after he admitted to Jeff Davis Parish deputies that he made the post, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Leblanc’s Facebook post included that “he wished to construct a car bomb” and said he “had his mind set on a municipal building."

He's been booked into the parish jail with no bond.

Ivey said the sheriff's office "regularly monitors social media for threats, bullying, and other criminal activity."

