Authorities: Jennings man posts social media threat to blow up l - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Authorities: Jennings man posts social media threat to blow up local government building

Rusty Paul Leblanc (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office) Rusty Paul Leblanc (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office) (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

A Jennings man was arrested Thursday after posting a threat on social media about blowing up a government building.

Rusty Paul Leblanc, 39, is charged with communicating false information of planned arson (a bomb threat) after he admitted to Jeff Davis Parish deputies that he made the post, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Leblanc’s Facebook post included that “he wished to construct a car bomb” and said he “had his mind set on a municipal building."

He's been booked into the parish jail with no bond. 

Ivey said the sheriff's office "regularly monitors social media for threats, bullying, and other criminal activity."

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:54:58 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:00:21 GMT
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly