Folk Port hosts 9/11 ceremony at Warrior Memorial Park

A 9/11 ceremony was held at Fort Polk's Warrior Memorial Park on Friday, Sept. 9, to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Col. David Athey, Fort Polk garrison commander, said the day’s ceremony paid homage to the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon, the more than 2,700 killed in lower Manhattan, and the 40 who perished on that Pennsylvania field. He called those who died on Sept. 11 part of the fabric of the American flag.

Two trees were dedicated at Warrior Memorial Park: One to the heroes who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the second to those who survived the attack, but still carry the scars of that day with them.

