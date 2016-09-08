Proposed site for new artificial reef

There are plans to build a new artificial reef in Calcasieu Lake.

The proposed site is located on the east side of the lake, southwest of Hebert Boat Launch.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the new site will create a lot more marine life.

Artificial Reef Manager Craig Gothreaux said:

"All of Louisiana water bottoms are soft mud, which is good for some species a but a lot of the basis of the food chain likes hard surfaces, oysters, muscles and barnicles they need that hard substrate to start attach and grow and from there that will attract other species and eventually leads up to the higher predators that which are the ones anglers like to."

State officials are taking public comment on the proposed reef. If built, it would be the fifth in Calcasieu Lake.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.