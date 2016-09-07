VA will host town hall meeting for veterans in LC

The Alexandria VA Health Care System will hold a town hall meeting at 5 p.m., Sept. 21 at the interim Lake Charles Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 814 West McNeese St., Lake Charles.

The aim of the town hall meeting is to improve communication with veterans, family members and other beneficiaries.

Medical Center Director Peter C. Dancy Jr. will lead the discussion.

Input from congressional stakeholders, veteran service organizations, non-governmental organizations and other community partners is encouraged.

For more information, call 318-466-2061.

