Beginning tonight, join Jillian Corder for Now at Nine on KVHP-TV FOX 29.

Corder, an anchor and reporter for KPLC, will anchor Now at Nine on an interim basis. She will continue to anchor KPLC-TV's 7News at Six as well as report.

"This is just another great opportunity to bring the news to Southwest Louisiana and tell the stories that impact the people in the area," said Corder, and SWLA native.

KVHP as been purchased by American Spirit Media, which has entered into a shared services agreement with Raycom, KPLC's parent company.

