Law enforcement and community come together to show they care - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Law enforcement and community come together to show they care

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

An event for public awareness was held Saturday at the Allen Parish Civic Center in Oberlin. 

The goal of the "safety day" was show the community's appreciation for the men and women who risk their lives every day. 

"They do so much for us and usually they aren't appreciated that much and they put their lives on the line 24/7 for us and nobody really knows that," said 10-year-old Brody Leger. Leger wants to be a firefighter when he is older and was enjoying the hands on learning he was getting throughout the day. 

"Today will open people's eyes that the law enforcement isn't out to harm them," said volunteer Rita Perry. "They're out to protect we need to respect our law enforcement officers let them know that we're behind them just as much as they're behind us." 

All of the proceeds from the event will go to Allen C.O.P.S (Citizens Organizing Police Support) so they can provide anything Allen Parish law enforcement might need. 

Activities like face painting, bracelet making and sand art had the kids excited, but all of that seemed to be overshadowed by the hands-on, educational demonstrations. 

Local law enforcement, fire and medical teams were there to show the children what they do every day and to also leave them with some important safety tips.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved. 
 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:33:22 GMT
    Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

  • LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:16:15 GMT
    Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole?

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:31 GMT
    Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly