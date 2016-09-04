Law enforcement and community come together to show they care

An event for public awareness was held Saturday at the Allen Parish Civic Center in Oberlin.

The goal of the "safety day" was show the community's appreciation for the men and women who risk their lives every day.

"They do so much for us and usually they aren't appreciated that much and they put their lives on the line 24/7 for us and nobody really knows that," said 10-year-old Brody Leger. Leger wants to be a firefighter when he is older and was enjoying the hands on learning he was getting throughout the day.

"Today will open people's eyes that the law enforcement isn't out to harm them," said volunteer Rita Perry. "They're out to protect we need to respect our law enforcement officers let them know that we're behind them just as much as they're behind us."

All of the proceeds from the event will go to Allen C.O.P.S (Citizens Organizing Police Support) so they can provide anything Allen Parish law enforcement might need.

Activities like face painting, bracelet making and sand art had the kids excited, but all of that seemed to be overshadowed by the hands-on, educational demonstrations.

Local law enforcement, fire and medical teams were there to show the children what they do every day and to also leave them with some important safety tips.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

