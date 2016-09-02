Cameron Parish now eligible for federal assistance

Cameron Parish residents affected by the recent flood may be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) federal and state disaster assistance.

However, the parish has not yet been included in the 'Declaration for Individual Assistance' at this time, according to Danny Lavergne, head of the parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.

To see if you qualify, call 1-800-462-7585 or visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.