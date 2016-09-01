FEMA hiring to help recent flood victims of Louisiana

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: I've been crossing over my neighbor’s land, with their permission, for several years to get to the highway. A business recently purchased the land, and it appears they are building a fence across the area I normally cross. Can I enforce the old agreement with the new owner? Normally, verbal agreements regarding immovable property are not binding. So, any verbal permission can be withdrawn. But there may be other legal grounds ...

