Blue Bell announces brand-new flavor

Blue Bell has announced another new flavor - Camo 'n Cream!

The new flavor from the ice-cream company was inspired by the camouflage trend.

Introducing our newest creation Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream! pic.twitter.com/LRxc3tlt8o — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) September 1, 2016

Blue Bell's Marketing Director Carl Reed said:

"We are having a little fun with this flavor. You see the camo design on everything these days, so we thought why not create an ice cream flavor that looks camouflage? The best part is these three flavors taste great together. We tried a few different combinations but chose these flavors because they complement each other so well. We think our fans will love the mixture of Pistachio Almond, Milk Chocolate and cream cheese ice cream."

Camo ‘n Cream is available in limited quantities in the half gallon and pint sizes.

