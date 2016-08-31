The Lake Charles Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting in the 2000 block of Tulip Street Thursday. Four people were shot in the incident, which was reported around 3:47 a.m. Click HERE for more. A video of the shooting showed numerous spent shells in the street. Cody Lastrapes, 22, died at the scene, said Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. Three other victims were transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims a...