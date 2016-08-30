WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Service dog takes the stand in murder trial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Service dog takes the stand in murder trial

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News at Noon.

A manhunt is still underway for three men who broke out of prison in Louisiana. At noon, we'll see how the escapees were serving time for some serious crimes. There's also more info HERE.

Meanwhile, a dog takes the stand in a murder trial in South Carolina. At noon we'll hear the story of the service dog, Roma.

Plus, in the Shreveport area, friends and family are still in shock after finding out a fellow biker was killed while trying to help his girlfriend. Both were hit by a vehicle on the I-20 Red River bridge. Look for that story at noon, and you can also find it HERE.

In weather, a much lower chance of rain today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know how the rest of the week is looking and he'll check out the latest from the tropics - all during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

