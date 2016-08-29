WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Three inmates on the run

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News at Noon.

Authorities are still searching for three inmates who escaped from a detention center in Louisiana. Find out who they are and their crimes at noon and HERE.

An out-of-control bus carrying flood recovery volunteers hit a fire truck and firefighters who were responding to an earlier crash Sunday morning on a Louisiana interstate. We'll have the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Two nuns and the decades of work they did in a Mississippi community are being remembered today as the investigation continues into their murders. One man has been arrested. Check out the full story at noon.

Plus, a look at a special program at a children's hospital in Texas turns patient artwork into greeting cards - giving sick kids a creative outlet.

In weather, plenty of dark clouds continue across southwest Louisiana as some scattered showers move in off the Gulf, but the activity moving in has weakened quite a bit. Meteorologist Ben Terry will let you know more on the weather and the tropics during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, if you're not near a TV at noon, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.