LCPD: Two men arrested in connection with sexual assault of juvenile

Lake Charles police arrested two of the four men accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile three months ago at an apartment located on 1330 McNeese Street Street, according to authorities.

On May 24, officers responded to a sexual assault claim, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. The female juvenile victim told deputies that she was sexually assaulted by four men. The men were identified by the female as being part of a group of men from out of state, who were staying in the complex and working at a local job site. The female told officers that after a gathering at the complex, the four men pulled her into a vehicle and sexually assaulted her. Officers located the men who were at the complex and obtained all their information. The female was brought to a local hospital.

Based on evidence collected and a three-month investigation, Treavor Wayne Windsor, 20, of Alabama, and Levy Eidson, 22, of Georgia, were arrested and charged with first-degree rape, Kraus said. Windsor was arrested Aug. 23, in Roanoke, Alabama, by authorities there on a warrant issued by Judge Clayton Davis. Eidson was arrested Aug. 24, in Carrollton, Georgia, by authorities there on a warrant also issued by Judge Davis.

Bond on Windsor and Eidson was set at $200,000 each. Both men will have extradition hearings in the coming days.

The investigation is continuing with regard to the other two possible suspects.

