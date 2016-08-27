The Children's Museum's movie star event helps raise money for local children

The Children's Museum of Lake Charles hosted their 14th annual imagination celebration fund-raising event Saturday night.

Snow White, Cruella Deville, Fred Flinstone and even the Tin Man were just some of the guests that graced the Civic Center.

Volunteer Jasmyn Carswell definitely was surprised at all the difference characters she's met so far.

"It's really kind of funny actually," said Carswell. "I mean it's just, you never really see them dress up, and so when they do it's like oh wow they like to have fun too."

Many definitely got into the spirit, but this year's theme was a way for adults to have a night away from their children and have fun.

"We decided to just go all out and let people have a blast, and just celebrate every single thing that they love about growing up, and about high school," said assistant director of the Children's Museum, Allyson Montgomery. "..It's just really showcasing the themes of the different movies that they grew up loving."

Along with a great theme, guests could bid on a variety of items in the silent, and live auction and enjoy food from local vendors who appreciate the partnership.

"It really does work hand in hand," said attorney and Botsky's restaurant owner, Matthew McGlathery. "It allows us to tell the people of Southwest Louisiana about our restaurant, attract people and tell them different things, they might have not known we do serve."

Saturday night's event not only is a great way for adults to come out and have fun, but also a chance to help benefit children here in our community.

"This benefits helping fix the museum in a lot of ways; brings some upgrades in and potentially one day even expanding to a new site so I think it's important for all of Southwest Louisiana to kind of know about this event and help the cause in any way they can," said McGlathery.

The Children's Museum of Lake Charles hopes tonight's event will raise them their goal of $75,000 dollars.

