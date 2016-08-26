Cassidy, Boustany host Cameron town hall meeting

Cameron residents gathered at the Hackberry Community Center Friday afternoon to hear what two politicians had to say on a number of issues facing the parish and nation.

About 25 residents listened to state Sen. Bill Cassidy, R- La. and Rep. Charles Boustany, R-La. at the town hall meeting.

"The biggest challenge facing our country right now - how do we create better jobs for working families? Y'all are doing it here," said Cassidy.

Speaking specifically about Cameron LNG, Cassidy said their success is a model for all.

"I was once told you can measure the prosperity of a community by how many cranes are in the skyline. I'm driving down thinking I'm seeing some cranes, man. And so, that is fantastic," added Cassidy.

"We have a great working relationship - a great partnership," said Boustany.

Together, they also discussed education and health care.

"It could be a mental health bill I'm working on - addiction recovery for those that congress has already passed, Obamacare driving up rates for everybody; Zika," said Cassidy.

But a big part of the discussion centered on recent flooding across the state.

"We're no strangers to adversity and floods and water. But at the same time, we know how to recover and we're going to do it," said Boustany.

Both gave credit to locals for their assistance in flood relief.

"It is so moving to see faith-based and private organizations, businesses, and civic organizations coming in to help," said Cassidy.

Boustany added, "They help each other. They never rely on anybody else to come in and help."

While both expressed optimism for flood recovery, Cassidy had some advice for Cameron residents.

"If you don't have flood insurance and your house is not 20-feet above sea level, get flood insurance. I mean, get flood insurance - 40-percent of those who just flooded in the capitol region were not required to have flood insurance and they still flooded," stressed Cassidy.

"We're traveling the state to see what needs to be done, how we can help. And so we're working day-in- and-day-out to look out for our Louisiana interests," added Boustany.

Cassidy and Boustany said they plan to meet with Gov. Edwards on Monday to discuss flooding and recovery.

Residents also had a chance to write down their questions for the two to answer.

