US Marshals Service warns of scam

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Scammers claiming to be representatives of the U.S. Marshals Service have been attempting to collect fake fines.

The caller, reportedly using the name Kent Sellers, poses as a Marshal or other law enforcement agent and tells the person that they have missed federal jury service, but can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.

"The scammers may provide information, titles, and badge numbers of legitimate law enforcement officers or court officials, names of federal judges, and courtroom addresses in an attempt to make the scam appear credible," a news release from the Marshal's Office reads. "They also leave voicemails and have set up fake voicemail prompts and inboxes to further convince the victims of their legitimacy."

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of the scam may contact the U.S. Marshal Service in Shreveport at 318-934-4300.

