Lake Arthur resident says she won't evacuate: 'We go down with t - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Arthur resident says she won't evacuate: 'We go down with the ship'

Lake Arthur flood (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) Lake Arthur flood (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Arthur residents are now being told they must evacuate by 4 p.m.on Tuesday due to fears of the water from the Mermentau River rising to levels that would exceed the levees in the town.

"I haven't stopped praying since I opened my eyes this morning. It is a nightmare, it's horrible," 
said Connie Hargrave, Lake Arthur resident.

The fear of severe flooding in Lake Arthur has several residents gathering their belongings and preparing to leave.

"My husband worked all his life to have this for us and the possibility of losing it is just too much," said Hargrave.

She said leaving is simply not an option because she and her husband have no place to go.

"Yeah, I have family but they all live in Lake Arthur," she said.

And with the fear of losing everything and no insurance on the property, they, along with several others, have decided to stay put.

 "That's the main reason why we are going to stay; we don't have flood insurance and we have no main recourse if we lose our stuff, so we have to stay here and pick our stuff up off the floor so when the water comes; whatever we can save, we can save.," Hargrave said.

Flooding could easily become a reality for Hargrave as she is surrounded by a lake and a canal.

 "I'm scared to death because I have the two walls of water on each side of me and it's scary, you know, it's very, very scary. We are going to do the best we can do to get through this and God help us," she said. "If we don't get out, we go down with the ship."

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

