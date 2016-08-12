Combre-Fondel Elementary welcomes back students with Million Father March

It's known as the Million Father March, and it's an effort by Combre-Fondel Elementary School's principal to get men involved their students' lives.

"I'm not going to stop until we get hundreds of men here," said principal Mildred Smith. "The fact is we just need those men on campus and we need them to be a part of our children's educational lives."

It's a time for men to gather and show their support for the educational system and Smith believes this event has the power of changing a child's outlook.

"Many of our kids are poverty-stricken children and so they feel like these people care for them and I think it helps because they establish relationships with them and I think it helps them in their performance even at school," she said.

Last year, the event drew roughly 60 men from around the community – this year, Smith hopes that number reached the 100 mark.

"It's important because I feel like that's where we are failing and like I said we don't have a problem getting the women here but we need to see those men in here and it makes a difference not only with our boys but with our girls as well so yes, it's a community effort," Smith added.

All men, dad or not, were invited to show up for the event beginning at 7:15 a.m. on Friday at the school, 2115 Fitzenreiter Road in Lake Charles.

The event lasted about an hour and will be followed by a breakfast featuring a guest speaker.

