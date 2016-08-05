Arkansas man arrested after high-speed chase in Jeff Davis, Calcasieu

Arkansas man arrested after high-speed chase in Jeff Davis, Calc - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
FENTON, LA (KPLC) -

An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday night after leading several police agencies on a high-speed pursuit in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes, according to authorities.

Kolin Lewis, 23, was arrested and charged with speeding, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, passing on the shoulder, littering and driving under suspension, said Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn, Fenton Police Department spokesperson.  

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, a Fenton police officer tried to make a routine traffic stop on Lewis who was speeding on Highway 165, O'Quinn said. Lewis initially stopped his vehicle when the officer activated his car’s lights and sirens. Before the officer approached the car, he learned that the vehicle driven by Lewis was stolen out of Arkansas. Lewis fled the scene when the officer instructed him to exit his vehicle. He led officers on a high-speed chase on and off the interstate and then headed southbound on Highway 101. Lewis also made several unsafe lane changes by passing cars on the shoulder. During the pursuit, officers witnessed Lewis throw a 45 caliber handgun, which was later recovered, out the window of his vehicle. Lewis finally lost control and crashed his vehicle in Hayes.

Lewis was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries he sustained in the crash, O'Quinn said. He was later released, arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. His bond is pending. It was also learned Lewis had two out of state warrants for his arrest.

Officer Rodney Daigle with the Fenton Police Department was the arresting officer and he was assisted by the Louisiana State Police Troop D, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Police Department.  

