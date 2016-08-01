Troopers say 'thank you' to veterans

Louisiana State Police Troop D honored the staff on Monday at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.

Members of Troop D presented the staff with a plaque, thanking them for their dedication and commitment to Louisiana's veterans.

Troop D Cmdr. Benny Broussard said troopers were honored to spend time with the veterans to show their appreciation for the sacrifices they made.

"It's an honor and a privilege for us to come out and show these guys recognition and giving them the attention they deserve for serving our country and being able for us to live in a free world," Broussard said.

Members of Troop D spent time talking with veterans and even played a game of bingo with them.

Mobile users, click HERE.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.