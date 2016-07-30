Hundreds of backpacks are full thanks to Pick-A-Kid - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hundreds of backpacks are full thanks to Pick-A-Kid

This morning school children flocked to the Ward 7 Recreation Center in Vinton to fill their backpacks for the upcoming school year. 

It's that time of year again, and there are many families who need help providing their kids with the proper supplies for school. 

Pick-A-Kid is making sure that not only are these kids fully stocked in the classroom but they also leave the event with a smile… and maybe a little face paint.

Fill-The-Backpack aims to do exactly what the name promises for those children whose families cannot provide that themselves.

"We’re giving kids the opportunity to go to school and have everything they need," said Vice President of Pick-A-Kid, Gerard Anderson. "Good thing about it is, when they come here, its not just get your stuff and go."

The kids that came today had plenty of food and activities to look forward to as well. The main event of the day was a life-size game of “Hungry Hungry Hippos”.

According to the founder and president, David Smith Jr., seeing the community band together to help out these kids gives him hope for their futures.

"All of these kids that show up have a lot of people around them that support them and I believe that support manufactures productive citizens," said Smith. 

The entire Ward 7 Recreation Center in Vinton was packed with hundreds of smiling faces. 

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:33:22 GMT
    Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)Original Beauregard Courthouse. (Source: Liz Koh)

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

    It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

    More >>

  • LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:16:15 GMT
    Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will give a brief statement regarding Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting. KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole?

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:31 GMT
    Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly