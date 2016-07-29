Don't miss out on the Marshland Festival

The 26th annual Marshland Festival is going on now through Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Friday hours are 5 p.m.-midnight and doors are open from 11 a.m.-midnight.

The event features lots of Cajun food and plenty of Cajun music. Friday's lineup includes Brad Broussard, Keith Frank, Todd O'Niell and the Flamethrowers.

Adult tickets are $10 on Friday and $15 Saturday. Kids 12 and under and active duty military get in for free.

For information, click HERE.

2016 Marshland Festival lineup

Friday, July 29

6 - 7:30 p.m. — Brad Broussard

7:30 - 9 p.m. — Keith Frank

9 - 10:30 p.m. — Todd O’Niell

10:30 - Midnight — The Flamethrowers

Saturday, July 30

Noon – 1:30 p.m. — Whiskey South

1:30 - 3 p.m. — Louisiana Express with Johnnie Allan and Tommy McClain

3 - 4:30 p.m. — John Dale Hebert and Friends

4:30 - 6 p.m. — Krossfyre

6 - 7:30 p.m. — Waters Edge

7:30 - 9 p.m. — Geno Delafose

9 - 10:30 p.m. — Jamie Bergeron

10:30 - Midnight — Mo Pitney

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.