WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: cold case

Breaking news overnight: Authorities say two police officers have been shot in a San Diego neighborhood, and a suspect is reportedly in custody. The officers have been taken to a hospital, but their condition was not released. The shooting comes with law officers around the country on alert following the killing of officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge this month.

Mario Viltz will face sentencing in September after being convicted of manslaughter in the beating death of 25-year-old A'Tasha Hardy.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office is opening a cold case and is asking for help finding a Starks woman.

And KPLC's Candy Rodriguez goes shopping with Vinton's Pick-A-Kid organization to get ready for its annual back-to-school drive. We will have more on the story coming up.

Plus, if you love chicken wings you have a good reason to celebrate. Today is National Chicken Wing Day!

In weather, Friday will begin warm and muggy and we should see more sunshine with fewer clouds around, this will allow temperatures to warm quickly. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 90s and heat indexes will range from 99 to 104. Rain chances will be low at 30% and most likely in the afternoon hours. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

