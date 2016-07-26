WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Insurance fraud arrests

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News at Noon.

State Police are in the midst of an insurance fraud investigation. The suspects were allegedly involved in staging crashes to receive insurance money. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is there for the arrests and will have our update at noon. You can also check out the story and pictures from this morning's arrests HERE.

Several industrial projects have made Southwest Louisiana their home causing an economic boom in the area. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will join us to explain how Lake Charles is being recognized for it and helping the state become a standout across the country when it comes to overall costs of doing business.

Also today, the relationship between the community and police has been strained in recent weeks. At noon, we'll tell you how one club is helping to mend the gap between kids and cops.

Plus, a Texas man ups the game for best friends everywhere after his touching gesture to a friend in need. That gesture has now gone viral.

In weather, another warm day with a good chance of showers or storms. Meteorologist Ben Terry will tell you know how the rest of the week will shape up during his live, local forecast at noon.

