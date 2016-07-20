FOCUS AT FOUR: No truth to violence rumors found on social media, sheriff says

Rumors of violence in the Lake Area are making the rounds on social media.

Dozens of calls and emails have come into the newsroom from people concerned.

But Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said there's no truth to those posts.

"I've been getting calls all day long. Our office is not getting calls - there's a particular Facebook post that came out. We have run it through our intelligence. They've actually found the source and you know, this is just causing chaos and it's senseless because, in my opinion, they're just troublemakers just trying to instill panic and to scare people.

And we have no issues - going on zero. We had a couple permitted, small demonstrations. I wouldn't even know if I would call them demonstrations; we had a prayer service; we had the question and answer (session). Everything that we have had has been very constructive, very organized, very civil. So I can promise you this as your sheriff, I promise you that if it's not safe to go somewhere or we are going to have a problem or an issue, we will be the first ones to call the media with that. Guarantee it."

