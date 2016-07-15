Cajun Music and Food Festival - lots of music, dancing and yes, food

The 29th annual Cajun Music and Food Festival is underway at the Burton Coliseum.

The two-day event is an annual fundraiser for the Cajun French Music Association, which awards several local scholarships each year.

It's what draws many to the annual Cajun Music and Food Festival.

Delinda Landry said she came for "the music, so I can dance!"

C.J. Hernandez added, "Oh absolutely, the music - the French music."

This year's event drew in people from near and far.

"I come almost every year," said Tommy Bonsall.

"I've been coming every year since it started," added Donald Cormier.

"I'm from Australia and my wife's from the Ukraine," said Alan Bevin.

Bobby Cline said, "I love to dance, I've danced all my life."

Cline said it's also a chance to reminisce on their first festival, which he organized.

"It was in 1987," said Cline.

But of all the attractions, food, perhaps, is the biggest draw.

"We have chicken and sausage gumbo," said Chef Lee Landry.

Landry, who brought three generations of family, said the key to their gumbo is, "Country water, a lot of country water," he said, laughing.

For others, browsing through the vendors is a highlight.

"Arts and crafts because I'm an art nerd, pretty much," said Delhia Arce.

No matter your selection - from jambalaya, to fried shrimp or an entire table of desserts - there was plenty of dancing to burn it all off.

Food and fun - all for a good cause.

"It just makes it lovely," said Cline.

Festivities continue Saturday. You can view their full schedule HERE.

Admission is $8, children 12 and under are free.

