FOCUS AT FOUR: State treasurer gives legislators a failing grade - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

FOCUS AT FOUR: State treasurer gives legislators a failing grade

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Legislators spent more days in session this year than ever before in state history in an attempt to close a multi-billion dollar budget shortfall.

While lawmakers were able to fill most of that gap, State Treasurer John Kennedy said he'd still give legislators a failing grade.

 He shared his thoughts on 7News Sunrise Friday morning:

"Our new budget year began July 1, so we are a few days into the new budget year. If you exclude the post-hurricane budget when all of the federal money came in 2005 and 2006, when I have the largest budget in Louisiana history. $26 billion.That's $3 billion more than last year $14 billion worth of state money. Also the most we've had since 2005.

Where did the money come from - the largest tax increase in Louisiana history? They raised taxes $2.4 billion in the past 365 days and they still want more money. It's very clear to me, and this is both a problem under Gov. Edwards and the problem under Jindal - we have a spending problem we don't have a revenue problem - did not before and we sure don't have a revenue problem now.

I think you were asking me earlier the grade I would give them -that would be a D - maybe an F. What they did, they implemented the largest tax increase in Louisiana history on the working families and small businesses when 40 percent of our economy is in a depression - not a recession, not a slow down but a depression from the oil and gas industry. It's like going gas on a fire."

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:54:58 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:00:21 GMT
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly