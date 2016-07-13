36-year-old Lake Charles man accused of kidnapping and child des - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

36-year-old Lake Charles man accused of kidnapping and child desertion

Daniel Vincent (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Daniel Vincent (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A 36-year-old Lake Charles man is accused of kidnapping two women and leaving two children alone at a hotel in Calcasieu Parish, according to authorities.

On July 9 at approximately 10:30 am., deputies responded to a claim that a car almost caused a wreck on I-10, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. A witness told deputies that there were two occupants in the car fighting. The witness was able to give deputies a description of the car. Deputies found the car at a local convenience store near the interstate in Vinton.

When deputies approached the car, they spoke with the driver, Daniel J. Vincent and 2 female passengers, who were acquaintances of Vincent, Myers said. Deputies learned that Vincent had forced one of the women into the car after an argument against her will, by grabbing her by the back of the head and slamming her into the car, and using the car door to push her the rest of the way into the car. Deputies also learned that Vincent had left two family members, ages seven and 10, alone at a local hotel, while he attempted to drive the two women to an unknown location in Texas.

Vincent was arrested and charged with simple battery, simple kidnapping, child desertion, possession of CDS II and possession of CDS IV, Myers said. His $226,500 bond was set by Judge David Ritchie. Vincent was also found to be in possession of Alprazolam and Suboxone without a prescription.

Detective Bryan Alexander was the lead investigator in the case.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

