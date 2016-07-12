'Clear the Shelters' nationwide pet adoption event set for July 23

A nationwide pet adoption event will be held on July 23.

The goal of the event is provide all shelter animals a new home.

According to 'Clear the Shelters' website, nearly 20,000 pets found their forever homes in 2015, when some 400 animal shelters across the country partnered with NBC Owned Television Stations and the Telemundo Station Group.

For more information on how to adopt, visit www.cleartheshelters.com or to find a participating shelter, click HERE.

