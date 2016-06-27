Southwest Louisiana Fourth of July events and closures

KPLC will livestream the Lake Charles Fourth of July Parade and the fireworks show over the lake.

Send your photos of how you're celebrating Fourth of July to newmedia@kplctv.com.

The following Four of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.

Events:

Beauregard Parish

Old-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration: Monday, July 4 from 7-9 p.m. on Washington Ave. in downtown DeRidder. There will be free burgers, hot dogs and watermelon. Drinks are $1 each. Activities will include live music, a bounce house, a pie-eating contest and a firework display. For more information, call 337-462-8900.

Calcasieu Parish



Red, White, Blue & You: Monday, July 4, in downtown Lake Charles.The parade will head east on Mill Street, travel south on Bilbo Street, head west on Kirby Street and north on Lakeshore Drive back to Mill Street., followed by live music at 6:45 p.m. and a Salute to Armed Forces at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Pavilion. A fireworks display will take place at 9:15 p.m. at the lake. All events are free and open to the public. If there is inclement weather, concerts will be moved inside the Civic Center Coliseum. For more information, call 337-491-1200.

The Patriotic Westlake July 4th Parade: Saturday, July 2, parade will roll from Westlake High School. Line-up will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a most 'Patriotic Lawnmower Contest.' The contest winners will be picked at the end of the parade.

Jeff Davis Parish

Town of Elton Independence Day Celebration: Monday, July 4 from 5-9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. There will be water slides, fun jumps and pony rides. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Shirley Johnson at 337-884-2312 or City Hall at 337-584-2992.

Closures:

City of Lake Charles: Offices closed Monday, July 4.

City of Lake Charles Public Works: All other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed Monday, July 4. Services will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, July 5.

City of Sulphur: Offices closed Monday, July 4.

Garbage pickup:

City of Lake Charles: Garbage and trash normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, July 5. Garbage and Trash normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, July 6. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

Team Green: All recycling stations, including the 'Team Green' recycling truck and the Incinerator will not be open on Monday, July 4. They will resume regular operations on Tuesday, July 5.

City of Sulphur: The residential garbage/trash pickup will be one day later than usual. There will be no pickup on Monday, July 4 and pickup will continue through Saturday, July 9.

Send your Independence Day events and closures to news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.