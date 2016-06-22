The Midday Giveaway

The Midday Show loves to give away prizes! Join us weekdays at 11:30am for your chance to win! For Call In To Win, Amie and Mari will announce when it's time to grab your phone, one caller to 337-437-7598 will win a prize! For Facebook Giveaways, enter the keyword into the comments section of the post and tune it to see if you are a winner!

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . Contest is sponsored by KPLC, LLC (hereafter “KPLC-TV”) 320 Division St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. The promotion is held weekdays beginning March 1, 2017 and ends at December 30, 2018 (“Promotion Period”). Entries must be received during on air promotion on The Midday Show. This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws . All times herein at Central. This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following parishes in the station’s viewing area: Calcasieu, Cameron, Allen, Beauregard, Jeff Davis and Vernon who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Raycom Media, Inc., KPLC-TV, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents , and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members. Only one entry per household will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

How to Enter . The Midday Show - Call In To Win - call 337-437-7598 when a giveaway is announced, one caller will be declared that day’s winner. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion. Facebook Giveaway - enter the keyword in the comments of the post for your chance to win. By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KPLC-TV and the other Sponsors of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that KPLC-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. KPLC-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

Prize(s) . No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Daily prizes and value thereof will be announced on the air during The Midday Show.

How the Prizes are Awarded . Prizes must be claimed in person at KPLC, 320 Division St., Lake Charles, LA 70601 within 10 business days. Office hours are Monday – Friday 8am – noon and 1pm- 5pm excluding holidays. One winner per household every 90 days.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . A valid driver’s license or other valid picture identification is required to claim a prize. A winner must take possession of his or her prize within 10 business days or the prize will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KPLC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KPLC-TV if KPLC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name, voice, likeness, biography, and opinions in publicity in any media, worldwide, without any additional compensation or consideration, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KPLC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. Entrant releases Sponsor(s) from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by KPLC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KPLC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). Sponsor disclaims any representations or warranties regarding the merchantability or fitness of any prize.