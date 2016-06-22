21 officers graduate from Regional Training Academy

A total of 21 officers from nine agencies graduated from the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Tony Mancuso, the 21 officers who completed 320 hours of instruction in basic law enforcement and passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam to become certified as basic peace officers.



The list of graduates and their respective agencies:

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office: Robert Moreland Jr.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office: Seth Abshire, Chad Cole, Chantel Harrison, Tristan Hinshaw, Kathryn LeBert, Kyle Mettler, Roger Pete, Alex Zaunbrecher

Coushatta Police Department: Daniel Battise

Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office: James Brister

Jennings Police Department: Trevor Bullock, Terry Roberts, Rockie Roy II

Kinder Police Department:Cody Lantron

Lake Charles Police Department: Jared Hebert, Jonathan Landrum, Glenn Matte, Thomas Merritt

McNeese Police Department: Mark Kampfer

Oakdale Police Department: Channing Craig

Awards and honors went to the following graduates:

Mark Kampfer, McNeese Police Department, was selected as class president of the 114th Basic Academy.

The highest scholastic average honor was awarded to Seth Abshire, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Firearms awards were presented to Jared Hebert, first place, Lake Charles Police Department; Rockie Roy, second place, Jennings Police Department; and Mark Kampfer, third place, McNeese Police Department.

The defensive tactics honor was presented to Robert Moreland Jr., Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy began in 1974 and provides accredited training for law enforcement agencies in the five-parish area. It was established in 1974 and is managed by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

