21 officers graduate from Regional Training Academy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

21 officers graduate from Regional Training Academy

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A total of 21 officers from nine agencies graduated from the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy on Wednesday. 

According to Sheriff Tony Mancuso, the 21 officers who completed 320 hours of instruction in basic law enforcement and passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam to become certified as basic peace officers.

The list of graduates and their respective agencies:

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office: Robert Moreland Jr. 

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office: Seth Abshire, Chad Cole, Chantel Harrison, Tristan Hinshaw, Kathryn LeBert, Kyle Mettler, Roger Pete, Alex Zaunbrecher  

Coushatta Police Department: Daniel Battise

Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office: James Brister

Jennings Police Department: Trevor Bullock, Terry Roberts, Rockie Roy II

Kinder Police Department:Cody Lantron 

Lake Charles Police Department: Jared Hebert, Jonathan Landrum, Glenn Matte, Thomas Merritt

McNeese Police Department: Mark Kampfer

Oakdale Police Department: Channing Craig

Awards and honors went to the following graduates: 

Mark Kampfer, McNeese Police Department, was selected as class president of the 114th Basic Academy.

The highest scholastic average honor was awarded to Seth Abshire, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Firearms awards were presented to Jared Hebert, first place, Lake Charles Police Department; Rockie Roy, second place, Jennings Police Department; and Mark Kampfer, third place, McNeese Police Department.

The defensive tactics honor was presented to Robert Moreland Jr., Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy began in 1974 and provides accredited training for law enforcement agencies in the five-parish area. It was established in 1974 and is managed by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:54:58 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:00:21 GMT
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly