Teen Report: Teenager and mom feed the homeless in their community

”Duke, I don’t think he is tying his shoe.”



It's 10:00 on a Wednesday night.

19-year-old Duke Trujillo and his mother Carol Chaney spot a homeless man slumped over at a bus stop.



“Excuse me. Sir, are you okay?” “I’m just hungry.” “You want to eat?” “Yes, I do.” “Okay , We’re going to pass back around, okay?” “Thank you.”

This random encounter is part of the teenager's daily and often nightly routine.

“Just go around the back and get him what you think he needs and I’ll go inside and getting him something to eat.” “Sounds good.”

The man at the bus stop is Eddie Lawrence.

Eddie Lawrence/Homeless: “By you all stopping by and offering me this meal is a blessing because I was hungry."

The 48-year-old is educated with a Masters Degree. He found himself homeless eight months ago after a fall out with family members.

Eddie Lawrence says, 'It hurts because all i want to do is be a productive citizen, a productive worker, and a pastor, and take care of my children."



Every day, Duke and Carol load up their car with water, food, hygiene items, clothing and blankets to give to the homeless in shelters or wandering the streets of Lake Charles. Some of the goods are donated, but often Duke and Carol buy what's needed themselves.



Duke says, "It usually comes with meaning that we'll have to scrounge something up at home to cook because we can't go and get as much groceries and stuff like that, which is fine because we still have more than what these homeless people have."

Carol and Duke Spot 43-year-old Monroe.

“What do you need, Monroe? We got razors, soaps.” “I need about two of them. I sure appreciate your help when y’all come around.” No problem, Monroe.”

Monroe says, "Even though we're homeless and have no roof and walk around like we're lost, we're still human.

Teen Reporter Dylan Alvarez: "So what inspires a teenager to go out and help the homeless everyday? Well, Duke has always had compassion for helping others. But when he was 18, he experienced something that would forever change his life. It all started when he bought a snow cone here and a homeless man approached him asking for money."

Duke says, "I just couldn't even eat the snow cone. The snow cone had sort of represented me having too much and not giving enough."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Duke's project.

This report was contributed by KPLC LCB Academy Teen Reporters Hannah Daigle and Dylan Alvarez.

The television production at Lake Charles-Boston Academy recently completed a project on a national documentary. The Student Television Network selected nine schools across the country to contribute stories about fighting poverty in their communities. Daigle and Alvarez worked on the project and this was their winning story. To watch the full documentary, click HERE.

