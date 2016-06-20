Jennings man arrested on drug charges for 11th time since 2003

A Jennings man has been arrested on drug-related charges for the 11th time since 2003, Jeff Davis Parish authorities said.

On Friday, June, 17, deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence located at South Craig Street in Jennings after receiving complaints of illegal drug activity in the area, said Detective Supervisor Ramby Cormier. Deputies found several bags of synthetic marijuana and also prescription pills.

Kacey Pierre, 31 and Rena Deshotel, 26, both from Jennings, were inside the residence, Cormier said.

Both Pierre and Deshotel were arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession in a drug-free school zone, Cormier said. Pierre was also charged with drug distribution and drug possession or distribution in a drug-free school zone.

It was the 11th drug-related arrest of Pierre since 2003.

Both Pierre and Deshotel were booked into the parish jail. No bond had been set.

