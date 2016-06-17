Kaitlin Rust

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will be slightly warmer overnight. Winds have shifted back to the south, and that has slightly increased our humidity, and with therefore prevent temperatures from falling tonight. Most of Southwest Louisiana will cool down to the mid 40s, while a couple places may reach the upper 30s. Thursday will be another warm day in the mid to upper 60s, before another cold front comes through overnight.More >>
The Village of Elizabeth has issued a boil advisory, effective immediately until further notice, for water customers living along Hwy 112, south of Elizabeth. The Village of Elizabeth recommends that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:More >>
During a house fire, every second counts so, in an effort to reduce the number of house fires across the area, the Red Cross is teaming up with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms. It’s all part of its national 'Home Fire Campaign' in an effort to make sure every resident across Southwest Louisiana has a working smoke alarm. Red Cross says its goal is to reduce death and injury from house fires by 25 percent by 2020. Because during a house fire, every second c...More >>
Organizers with the USS Orleck Naval Museum are hosting "Christmas Cuts for Veterans" this year. Local veterans can get a free haircut aboard the USS Orleck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Several area stylists and barbers are volunteering to provide haircuts in the ships barber shop. If you would like more information or to volunteer your services you are asked to call 337-214-7447. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
