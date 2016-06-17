Kaitlin Rust joined KPLC June 2016 as a reporter. She was born and raised in New Jersey and graduated from Rider University with a major in Digital Media as well as a minor in Political Science.

She was a Junior Reporter for WXTF Fox 29 Philadelphia for two years, while in school. She is a passionate dog-lover who has even produced a documentary to bring awareness to the stray dog issue in Puerto Rico.

Her move to Lake Charles was a big one, but she is very happy to be here and excited to bring the news to the people.



If you have a question or story idea, email Katie HERE or message her on Facebook.