Maranda Whittington joined KPLC in June 2016 as a reporter. She is a military brat and was born in San Diego, California. She has lived in Oklahoma, North Carolina and Georgia.

Maranda graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Telecommunications and a minor in speech.

While in school Maranda worked as a news reporter for her school's newspaper and was a reporter for her schools student run news station.

Maranda also worked as a radio intern for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and as a news intern for WSB-TV in Atlanta.

In Maranda's free time she loves to travel. She has studied abroad in Spain and Mexico and has also been to Australia and Africa. She also loves to read and watch movies (particularly marvel films).

Maranda is excited to join the KPLC news team and to call Lake Charles home.

If you have a question or story idea, email Maranda HERE or message her on Facebook.